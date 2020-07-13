Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome to City View Apartments! Located in the heart of Las Vegas! Our community provides the highest quality living at affordable prices. Residents have access to a pool and spa, on-site laundry facilities, and covered parking. With multiple floor plans to choose from, come visit us today and find your new home at City View.



We are located near schools, banks, shopping, dining, the fabulous Las Vegas Strip, surrounded by excellent transportation links, easy access to all major freeways, “China Town”, and lots entertainment



Our professional team is ready to assist you with your needs. Enjoy outstanding customer service and beautiful surroundings while living at City View. City View… A Lifestyle to LOVE.



