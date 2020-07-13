All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like
City View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
City View
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

City View

3355 Arville St · (702) 867-2955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3355 Arville St, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. Jul 16

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 16

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 60 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to City View Apartments! Located in the heart of Las Vegas! Our community provides the highest quality living at affordable prices. Residents have access to a pool and spa, on-site laundry facilities, and covered parking. With multiple floor plans to choose from, come visit us today and find your new home at City View.

We are located near schools, banks, shopping, dining, the fabulous Las Vegas Strip, surrounded by excellent transportation links, easy access to all major freeways, “China Town”, and lots entertainment

Our professional team is ready to assist you with your needs. Enjoy outstanding customer service and beautiful surroundings while living at City View. City View… A Lifestyle to LOVE.

Come on in today for a tour of your new home. Want to see more? Follow us on

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55/Adult
Deposit: 1 Month Rent or $175 Surety Bond based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Monthly RUBS (Water Sewer, Trash) $45/1 bed, $55/2 bed
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: (1) $300, (2) $450
limit: 2
rent: (1) $30, (2) $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Call for Details.
Parking Details: Covered lot and covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City View have any available units?
City View has 9 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does City View have?
Some of City View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City View currently offering any rent specials?
City View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City View pet-friendly?
Yes, City View is pet friendly.
Does City View offer parking?
Yes, City View offers parking.
Does City View have units with washers and dryers?
No, City View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City View have a pool?
Yes, City View has a pool.
Does City View have accessible units?
Yes, City View has accessible units.
Does City View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City View has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Emory Apartment Homes
5100 O'Bannon Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89142
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89166
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89121

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada