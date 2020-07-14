All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Tuscany

725 S Hualapai Way · (702) 660-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Mira Villas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2016 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 2090 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
business center
carport
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
package receiving
smoke-free community
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon. The rich architecture boasts triple bay windows, direct access garages, and all-downstairs private entries.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $35 gate remote deposit $500.00 deposit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee For utilites $54-1x1 $62-2x2 $66-3x2
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 small Pet Fee $450 Large pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $30 monthly for small pets $40 monthly for large pets
restrictions: Pit Bulls,Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher ,Chow , Anything over 80lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Detached Garages are $150.00 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tuscany have any available units?
Tuscany has 2 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany have?
Some of Tuscany's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tuscany pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany offers parking.
Does Tuscany have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscany offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany has a pool.
Does Tuscany have accessible units?
Yes, Tuscany has accessible units.
Does Tuscany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany has units with dishwashers.

