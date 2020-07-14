Lease Length: 2-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $35 gate remote deposit $500.00 deposit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee For utilites $54-1x1 $62-2x2 $66-3x2
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 small Pet Fee $450 Large pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $30 monthly for small pets $40 monthly for large pets
restrictions: Pit Bulls,Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher ,Chow , Anything over 80lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Detached Garages are $150.00 monthly