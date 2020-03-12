All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

9515 Cedarknoll

9515 Cedarknoll Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9515 Cedarknoll Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9515 Cedarknoll Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5786290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Cedarknoll have any available units?
9515 Cedarknoll has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 Cedarknoll have?
Some of 9515 Cedarknoll's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Cedarknoll currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Cedarknoll isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Cedarknoll pet-friendly?
No, 9515 Cedarknoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9515 Cedarknoll offer parking?
No, 9515 Cedarknoll does not offer parking.
Does 9515 Cedarknoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Cedarknoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Cedarknoll have a pool?
Yes, 9515 Cedarknoll has a pool.
Does 9515 Cedarknoll have accessible units?
No, 9515 Cedarknoll does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Cedarknoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9515 Cedarknoll has units with dishwashers.
