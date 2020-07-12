/
/
/
sardis woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
163 Apartments for rent in Sardis Woods, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1289 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9515 Cedarknoll
9515 Cedarknoll Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Bellows Lane
709 Bellows Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1508 sqft
709 Bellows Lane Available 08/06/20 Don't miss out on this beautiful home! - This lovely home boasts gorgeous hardwood pine floors, quartz counter tops and an oversized deck.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
7726 Surreywood Place
7726 Surreywood Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1241 sqft
Cute brick ranch home nestled among well manicured and maintained homes in Sardis Woods, features three large bedrooms, a master and a half bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7609 Winterset Drive
7609 Winterset Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1556 sqft
Sardis Woods - Desirable ranch home with large sunroom. Fresh paint, new carpet! Convenient location! (RLNE5848844)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
9639 Green Gable Court
9639 Green Gable Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1722 sqft
Recently renovated throughout with all new stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer in 2019! This beautiful end unit townhome is located in South Charlotte only 15 minutes from downtown! Totally renovated in 2019 with brand new HVAC System
Results within 1 mile of Sardis Woods
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
67 Units Available
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1401 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
6 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$833
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Galleria Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, package receiving service, pool and gym.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9012 Waggoneer Circle
9012 Waggoneer Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1613 sqft
9012 Waggoneer Circle Available 08/06/20 Ranch on a cul-de-sac - Newly renovated 3 bedroom ranch on a private lot in a cul-de-sac. New hardwoods throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Sardis Woods
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1751 sqft
On-site amenities include a grilling area and an outdoor lounge. Units feature 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves. Located near Randolph Road Park and the Mint Museum with access to I-77 and I-277.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
26 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
50 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,293
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1049 sqft
Phillip's Place and SouthPark Mall are just minutes from this property. Stay active with amenities like a tennis court, swimming pool and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCStallings, NCWeddington, NCPineville, NCMonroe, NCHarrisburg, NCWaxhaw, NC