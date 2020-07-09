Rent Calculator
8712 Arbor Creek Drive
8712 Arbor Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8712 Arbor Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Retail space all set up for Salon but can be converted to any retail sales
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
8712 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8712 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
