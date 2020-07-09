All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8712 Arbor Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8712 Arbor Creek Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

8712 Arbor Creek Drive

8712 Arbor Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8712 Arbor Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Retail space all set up for Salon but can be converted to any retail sales

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
8712 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8712 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Arbor Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte