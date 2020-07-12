/
/
/
highland creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Highland Creek, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
184 Units Available
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1551 sqft
Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3735 Green Pasture Road
3735 Green Pasture Road, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2546 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8111 Pelorus Lane
8111 Pelorus Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2348 sqft
Three-Bedroom-Plus-Bonus Highland Creek Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac street. Main level features a Formal Dining Room, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Den, Office, and Kitchen overlooking the Fenced Back Yard.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10025 Dominion Village Drive
10025 Dominion Village Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1873 sqft
Beutiful rental opportunity in Highland Creek. Community offers pools, tennis court, and walking trails. Two car garage with storage space available. Brand new washer and dryer included. Hardwood flooring throughout. Tile in bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Creek
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
99 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10805 Claude Freeman Drive
10805 Claude Freeman Drive, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2256 sqft
10805 Claude Freeman Drive Available 08/05/20 Great Location! 5 Bed 2.5 Bath off Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte, NC - Home for rent in Charlotte, NC. Great Location! Walk to shops and Restaurants. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12513 Jessica Place
12513 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1490 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Townhouse in North Charlotte! - Great townhouse located in North Charlotte area. Large spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. 2 dedicated parking spaces, water utilities included. Large bedrooms with individual bathrooms and half bath for guests.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
10428 Benfield Road
10428 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
This Beautiful 2018 built is located in super convenient location with just walking distance to Publix, Harris Teeter, Aldi while still being easily accessible to I-485 & I-77 & eateries! This one is definitely an Affordability with a luxury feel.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4728 Lone Tree Court
4728 Lone Tree Court, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,985
3036 sqft
Master bedroom and Ensuite downstairs. Laundry/mud room downstairs off garage and half bath. Formals. Upstairs 3 bedrooms with 5th bedroom/Bonus Room over garage! Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4922 Kotlik Drive
4922 Kotlik Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1248 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with 2-1/2 baths. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, appliances and seperate dining area. Window blinds, ceiling fan, neutral carpet and paint throughout. Rear patio.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
14519 Sunset Walk Ln
14519 Sunset Walk Lane, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2310 sqft
Two-story home with formal living and dining rooms in Skybrook Community. Bright and open kitchen with updated backsplash and stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Enjoy your deck overlooking the large, fenced-in backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
5120 Stone Park Drive
5120 Stone Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2645 sqft
A great home in a quality neighborhood. Great room with a gas log fireplace. Dining room is large and can be used as a den. Kitchen/breakfast nook is huge. Master bedroom is almost 400 Sq.Ft.. The master closet is very spacious.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4319 Wynborough Ln
4319 Wynborough Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2004 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home located in the Brynmoor Subdivision! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac and features an open kitchen with lots of counter space and breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living area, spacious
1 of 1
Last updated July 20 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
11608 Ruth Polk Court
11608 Ruth Polk Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1386 sqft
11608 Ruth Polk Ct.;2 story in Hatties Meadow neighborhood - Excellent location off Mallard Creek Rd. and convenient to the University Area, Concord Mills and I-85! Luxurious master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet.
1 of 18
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12429 Jessica Pl
12429 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1426 sqft
Move in ready 2 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Creek
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
178 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1561 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCKannapolis, NCHarrisburg, NCMount Holly, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NC