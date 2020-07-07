All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

814 Selwyn Oaks Court

814 Selwyn Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

814 Selwyn Oaks Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Convenient to Uptown, South-end, and Dilworth. Painted 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Selwyn Oaks Court have any available units?
814 Selwyn Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Selwyn Oaks Court have?
Some of 814 Selwyn Oaks Court's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Selwyn Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
814 Selwyn Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Selwyn Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 814 Selwyn Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 814 Selwyn Oaks Court offer parking?
No, 814 Selwyn Oaks Court does not offer parking.
Does 814 Selwyn Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Selwyn Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Selwyn Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 814 Selwyn Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 814 Selwyn Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 814 Selwyn Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Selwyn Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Selwyn Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.

