ashbrook clawson village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:46 PM
373 Apartments for rent in Ashbrook - Clawson Village, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
5 Units Available
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
885 sqft
Located in Charlotte's South End, close to Lynx Blue Line light rail and Scaleybark Station. Units feature washer-dryer hookup, ceiling fans and fireplace. Community includes tennis court, BBQ grill, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Scaleybark Road
1221 Scaleybark Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Great Two Bedroom Townhouse in Park Road Shopping Center ! Located on Scaleybark Rd near the Woodlawn Rd intersection. Neighborhood is Madison Park.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Sewickley Drive
1215 Sewickley Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
All brick 4 BR ranch/basement in Myers Park school district. Gas log fireplace in LR and wood burning fireplace in in downstairs den. All 4 BRs can fit a queen or king size bed.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1116 Bevis Drive
1116 Bevis Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1116 Bevis Drive in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Heather Lane
1309 Heather Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3422 sqft
Terrific almost new house with a large private back yard in a wonderful neighborhood. Unbeatable walkabilty to the Greenway, restaurants, grocery and drugstore, car maintenance and shopping at Park Road Shopping Center. Location is hard to beat....
Results within 1 mile of Ashbrook - Clawson Village
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
18 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
19 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
10 Units Available
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1137 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$903
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,119
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
30 Units Available
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,195
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1279 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointmes only. Our Virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
149 Units Available
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1160 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
139 Units Available
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1168 sqft
Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
90 Units Available
Bradham
145 New Bern Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,413
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1209 sqft
Bradham, located in Southend, offers an ideal location with brand new apartments that feature upscale finishes and unmatched amenities. Enjoy the fitness studio with flex yoga space or the expansive pool courtyard with outdoor grill stations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
547 E. Woodlawn Road
547 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
547 Woodlawn Rd - Woodlawn 2BR/1BT. Minutes to Uptown, SouthEnd, Parking Rd Shopping Center & SouthPark. Beautiful hardwood floors! Sleek Kitchen/Bar, Laundry connections, Gas Heat, Central Air. Built in 1953. Approx 950 sqft. (RLNE5925950)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
2830 Youngblood St.
2830 Youngblood St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2830 Youngblood St. in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B
307 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - Property Id: 15018 Right by Myers Park! GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA townhouse. $1,295 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. Available August 1st.
