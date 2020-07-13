Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments fire pit google fiber package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Located on the site of a former recording studio and named for the world-famous guitars that continue to fuel the vibrant local Charlotte music scene to this day, the Gibson offers a totally unique brand of Charlotte, NC apartment living. Situated in the vibrant Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte, there are countless activities to enjoy just outside your doorstep. Whether you're sampling the fresh local cuisine, perusing the funky shops and nearby cafes or exploring the exciting local nightlife scene, the Gibson puts you exactly where you need to be. Coupled with an awesome selection of amenities, like a cabana-style pool with sun shelves, onsite fitness studio and lavish resident lounge, you'll find that our brand new apartments in Charlotte, NC are perfectly in tune with your lifestyle.