Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

The Gibson

1000 Central Ave · (704) 312-7401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $500 Off Select Units! Contact us for details.
Location

1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 356 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 444 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 534 · Avail. now

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 249 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gibson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Located on the site of a former recording studio and named for the world-famous guitars that continue to fuel the vibrant local Charlotte music scene to this day, the Gibson offers a totally unique brand of Charlotte, NC apartment living. Situated in the vibrant Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte, there are countless activities to enjoy just outside your doorstep. Whether you're sampling the fresh local cuisine, perusing the funky shops and nearby cafes or exploring the exciting local nightlife scene, the Gibson puts you exactly where you need to be. Coupled with an awesome selection of amenities, like a cabana-style pool with sun shelves, onsite fitness studio and lavish resident lounge, you'll find that our brand new apartments in Charlotte, NC are perfectly in tune with your lifestyle. 

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 70lb weight limit.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Please call for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gibson have any available units?
The Gibson has 21 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gibson have?
Some of The Gibson's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gibson currently offering any rent specials?
The Gibson is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 Off Select Units! Contact us for details.
Is The Gibson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gibson is pet friendly.
Does The Gibson offer parking?
Yes, The Gibson offers parking.
Does The Gibson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gibson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gibson have a pool?
Yes, The Gibson has a pool.
Does The Gibson have accessible units?
No, The Gibson does not have accessible units.
Does The Gibson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gibson has units with dishwashers.
