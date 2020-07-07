All apartments in Charlotte
7606 Deer Falls Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7606 Deer Falls Lane

7606 Deer Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Deer Falls Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. Features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 Deer Falls Lane have any available units?
7606 Deer Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7606 Deer Falls Lane have?
Some of 7606 Deer Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 Deer Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Deer Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Deer Falls Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7606 Deer Falls Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7606 Deer Falls Lane offer parking?
No, 7606 Deer Falls Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7606 Deer Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Deer Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Deer Falls Lane have a pool?
No, 7606 Deer Falls Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Deer Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 7606 Deer Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Deer Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 Deer Falls Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

