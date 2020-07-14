Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony cable included carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving trash valet 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage conference room courtyard dog grooming area hot tub media room pool table

Located in the vibrant Historic South End, Park and Kingston is simply the most interesting place to live in Charlotte! From the area's roots in industry, the neighborhood on the Edge of Uptown Charlotte has a deep history in Charlotte's economic development. We are steps away from fabulous art galleries, micro-breweries, charming cafes and boutiques. Indulge yourself in one of our unique studio or one-bedroom apartment homes and experience the chic social element of the trendy South End neighborhood. With modern accommodations and premier amenities designed for work or play, socializing or relaxing, our community is designed to fit today's connected lifestyle. This is the perfect backdrop to the life you're looking for – call today to experience a whole new, contemporary, imaginative level of living. Discover Apartment Living at its Best at Park and Kingston!