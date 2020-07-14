All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Park and Kingston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Park and Kingston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Park and Kingston

125 W Park Ave · (980) 215-9856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1000 off first full month of rent on select units when you move in by 6/30!
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
The South End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit P-303 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Unit K-321 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit K-228 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit K-317 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit P-401 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit K-415 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park and Kingston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
hot tub
media room
pool table
Located in the vibrant Historic South End, Park and Kingston is simply the most interesting place to live in Charlotte! From the area's roots in industry, the neighborhood on the Edge of Uptown Charlotte has a deep history in Charlotte's economic development. We are steps away from fabulous art galleries, micro-breweries, charming cafes and boutiques. Indulge yourself in one of our unique studio or one-bedroom apartment homes and experience the chic social element of the trendy South End neighborhood. With modern accommodations and premier amenities designed for work or play, socializing or relaxing, our community is designed to fit today's connected lifestyle. This is the perfect backdrop to the life you're looking for – call today to experience a whole new, contemporary, imaginative level of living. Discover Apartment Living at its Best at Park and Kingston!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (1st pet), $200 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 65 lbs. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered Parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park and Kingston have any available units?
Park and Kingston has 10 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Park and Kingston have?
Some of Park and Kingston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park and Kingston currently offering any rent specials?
Park and Kingston is offering the following rent specials: $1000 off first full month of rent on select units when you move in by 6/30!
Is Park and Kingston pet-friendly?
Yes, Park and Kingston is pet friendly.
Does Park and Kingston offer parking?
Yes, Park and Kingston offers parking.
Does Park and Kingston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park and Kingston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park and Kingston have a pool?
Yes, Park and Kingston has a pool.
Does Park and Kingston have accessible units?
No, Park and Kingston does not have accessible units.
Does Park and Kingston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park and Kingston has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Park and Kingston?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity