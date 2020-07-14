All apartments in Charlotte
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:48 AM

The Crossing at Quail Hollow

8850 Park Rd · (715) 203-8345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
**SUMMER SPECIAL** Take $250 off your first month's rent when you lease by July 15th! Restrictions may apply. See leasing office for details.
Location

8850 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8812H · Avail. now

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 8800E · Avail. now

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 8842E · Avail. Sep 12

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossing at Quail Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Crossing at Quail Hollow Apartments in Charlotte, NC offers NEWLY RENOVATED 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the desirable Quail Hollow neighborhood. Our convenient location places you on Park Road, just minutes from nearest CATS and the Lynx Light Rail station stops and I-485, which will make getting around a breeze. If fun and entertainment are on your mind, you’ll enjoy our easy access to all the shopping, dining and entertainment you desire with Carolina Pavilion, Quail Corners Shopping Center and Quail Hollow Country Club nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$450 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for parking policy. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crossing at Quail Hollow have any available units?
The Crossing at Quail Hollow has 4 units available starting at $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Crossing at Quail Hollow have?
Some of The Crossing at Quail Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossing at Quail Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossing at Quail Hollow is offering the following rent specials: **SUMMER SPECIAL** Take $250 off your first month's rent when you lease by July 15th! Restrictions may apply. See leasing office for details.
Is The Crossing at Quail Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossing at Quail Hollow is pet friendly.
Does The Crossing at Quail Hollow offer parking?
Yes, The Crossing at Quail Hollow offers parking.
Does The Crossing at Quail Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crossing at Quail Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossing at Quail Hollow have a pool?
Yes, The Crossing at Quail Hollow has a pool.
Does The Crossing at Quail Hollow have accessible units?
Yes, The Crossing at Quail Hollow has accessible units.
Does The Crossing at Quail Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossing at Quail Hollow has units with dishwashers.
