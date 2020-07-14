Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Crossing at Quail Hollow Apartments in Charlotte, NC offers NEWLY RENOVATED 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the desirable Quail Hollow neighborhood. Our convenient location places you on Park Road, just minutes from nearest CATS and the Lynx Light Rail station stops and I-485, which will make getting around a breeze. If fun and entertainment are on your mind, you’ll enjoy our easy access to all the shopping, dining and entertainment you desire with Carolina Pavilion, Quail Corners Shopping Center and Quail Hollow Country Club nearby.