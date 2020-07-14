Amenities
The Crossing at Quail Hollow Apartments in Charlotte, NC offers NEWLY RENOVATED 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the desirable Quail Hollow neighborhood. Our convenient location places you on Park Road, just minutes from nearest CATS and the Lynx Light Rail station stops and I-485, which will make getting around a breeze. If fun and entertainment are on your mind, you’ll enjoy our easy access to all the shopping, dining and entertainment you desire with Carolina Pavilion, Quail Corners Shopping Center and Quail Hollow Country Club nearby.