Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool media room parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center racquetball court

Looking for superb living in Charlotte, North Carolina? Come home to Waterford Hills! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Mecklenburg County just off Highway 24. With our convenient location, you can shop-till-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby and enjoy the local restaurants and movies theaters. University of North Carolina, Charlotte is just a 10 minute drive. Nearby business parks including, Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of America, TIAA-CREF Financial Services, Novant Healthcare Systems, and Carolina Healthcare Systems are only a few minutes down the road. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place.