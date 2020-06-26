All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:39 PM

635 Raphael Place - 1

635 Raphael Pl · No Longer Available
Location

635 Raphael Pl, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo . Located in the NODA area . this is a top unit with 2 floors in a secure building .Minutes from Uptown. perfect for the driver or non driver. Within walking distances to shopping and dining.

Available for a Immediate Move- In.

This condo features:

*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen Equipped with stainless steel appliances
*Granite counter tops
*Hardwood floors
*Washer & dryer included
*A spacious terrace off master bedroom
*Central air & gas heat
*1 Car garage
*1 Parking pass
*Community pool

To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED under 25 pounds per owner!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools;

Garinger High School
Eastway Middle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Raphael Place - 1 have any available units?
635 Raphael Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Raphael Place - 1 have?
Some of 635 Raphael Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Raphael Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
635 Raphael Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Raphael Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Raphael Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 635 Raphael Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 635 Raphael Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 635 Raphael Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Raphael Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Raphael Place - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 635 Raphael Place - 1 has a pool.
Does 635 Raphael Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 635 Raphael Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Raphael Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Raphael Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
