635 Raphael Place - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo . Located in the NODA area . this is a top unit with 2 floors in a secure building .Minutes from Uptown. perfect for the driver or non driver. Within walking distances to shopping and dining.



Available for a Immediate Move- In.



This condo features:



*Living room

*Dining room

*Kitchen Equipped with stainless steel appliances

*Granite counter tops

*Hardwood floors

*Washer & dryer included

*A spacious terrace off master bedroom

*Central air & gas heat

*1 Car garage

*1 Parking pass

*Community pool



To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED under 25 pounds per owner!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools;



Garinger High School

Eastway Middle