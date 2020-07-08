Belle Haven Apartment Homes

Amenities
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Belle Haven proudly provides the perfect combination of high-end living with environmental sensibility. Our community offers quick access to the heart of downtown Charlotte, close business centers and alluring must-see shopping and local attractions. As a resident of any of our apartments in Charlotte, NC, you'll be surrounded by spacious walk-in closets and state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings. And from the moment you move in, you'll be able to enjoy cutting-edge features that include a full-body fitness center, yoga room, recreational pool and accessible clubhouse with high definition entertainment areas and conference room. Because we're pet friendly, we even provide an expansive neighborhood pet park. Come see what you'll love about living here. Stop by today to set up a comprehensive tour!