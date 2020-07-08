All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Belle Haven Apartment Homes

9005 Post Canyon Ln · (704) 251-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1/2 Off App & Admin Fees!
Location

9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1307 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5301 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 4303 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7408 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belle Haven Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
yoga
carport
coffee bar
parking
lobby
media room
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Belle Haven proudly provides the perfect combination of high-end living with environmental sensibility. Our community offers quick access to the heart of downtown Charlotte, close business centers and alluring must-see shopping and local attractions. As a resident of any of our apartments in Charlotte, NC, you'll be surrounded by spacious walk-in closets and state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings. And from the moment you move in, you'll be able to enjoy cutting-edge features that include a full-body fitness center, yoga room, recreational pool and accessible clubhouse with high definition entertainment areas and conference room. Because we're pet friendly, we even provide an expansive neighborhood pet park. Come see what you'll love about living here. Stop by today to set up a comprehensive tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belle Haven Apartment Homes have any available units?
Belle Haven Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Belle Haven Apartment Homes have?
Some of Belle Haven Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belle Haven Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Belle Haven Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Off App & Admin Fees!
Is Belle Haven Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Belle Haven Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Belle Haven Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Belle Haven Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Belle Haven Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belle Haven Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belle Haven Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Belle Haven Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Belle Haven Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Belle Haven Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Belle Haven Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belle Haven Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
