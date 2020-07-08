Belle Haven Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table yoga carport coffee bar parking lobby media room trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Belle Haven proudly provides the perfect combination of high-end living with environmental sensibility. Our community offers quick access to the heart of downtown Charlotte, close business centers and alluring must-see shopping and local attractions. As a resident of any of our apartments in Charlotte, NC, you'll be surrounded by spacious walk-in closets and state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings. And from the moment you move in, you'll be able to enjoy cutting-edge features that include a full-body fitness center, yoga room, recreational pool and accessible clubhouse with high definition entertainment areas and conference room. Because we're pet friendly, we even provide an expansive neighborhood pet park. Come see what you'll love about living here. Stop by today to set up a comprehensive tour!