Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6222 Springfield Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6222 Springfield Drive
6222 Springfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6222 Springfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large ranch home - 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home. Hardwood floors. Recently painted inside and outside.
(RLNE5725797)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6222 Springfield Drive have any available units?
6222 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6222 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Springfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Springfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Springfield Drive offer parking?
No, 6222 Springfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6222 Springfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 Springfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Springfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6222 Springfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Springfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6222 Springfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Springfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Springfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Springfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 Springfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
