All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Heather Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Heather Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Heather Ridge Apartments

8800 Meadow Vista Rd · (704) 360-5287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heather Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
bbq/grill
coffee bar
package receiving
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus. Grab a bite to eat at Macado's or treat yourself to some retail therapy at The Shoppes at University Place! Outdoor enthusiasts will love taking a stroll around Reedy Creek Nature Preserve or Romare Bearden Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Additional: $150-$200 utility package/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heather Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Heather Ridge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Heather Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Heather Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heather Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heather Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heather Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Heather Ridge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity