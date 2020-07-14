Heather Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Additional: $150-$200 utility package/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot.