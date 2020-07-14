Heather Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym pool accessible parking on-site laundry alarm system bbq/grill coffee bar package receiving

Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus. Grab a bite to eat at Macado's or treat yourself to some retail therapy at The Shoppes at University Place! Outdoor enthusiasts will love taking a stroll around Reedy Creek Nature Preserve or Romare Bearden Park.