north sharon amity
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
253 Apartments for rent in North Sharon Amity, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
$
19 Units Available
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5019 Coronado Dr
5019 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1661 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch Available Now! - Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. The home offers living room, kitchen, formal dining room, den, 2 bedrooms, 1 master bedroom, hall bath and large laundry room with shelves.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5626 Amity Springs Drive
5626 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Quaint condo located in the community of Firethorne, located just steps away from the community pool/clubhouse.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4604 Coronado Dr
4604 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1163 sqft
Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725 Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
6024 Treetop Ct
6024 Treetop Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
Awesome central location on the east side of Charlotte! Only a short drive to all the excitement in Plaza Midwood and Noda! Only a 15 minute commute to Uptown! Close to shops, dining and recreation including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve and
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
6022 Country Walk Dr
6022 Country Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1423 sqft
SINGLE BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 255485 Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6034 Misty Way Lane
6034 Misty Way Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Charming, clean & MOVE-IN READY house on quiet cul-de-sac! Freshly painted, new carpet/pad in great room & bedrooms; vinyl plank in dining & bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6412 Eaglecrest Rd
6412 Eaglecrest Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
6412 Eaglecrest Rd - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lovely updated kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Tile in the family room and kitchen. Nice Laundry Room and Fenced Backyard (RLNE5917693)
Results within 1 mile of North Sharon Amity
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7213 Guyandotte Place
7213 Guyandotte Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1072 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1829 N. Sharon Amity Road
1829 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
1829 N. Sharon Amity Rd - Charming 2BR Bungalow in Oakhurst! Hardwood floors, archetectural details throughout! Updated 1 BT. Cozy kitchen with Refrig, Range/Oven. Washer & Dryer included. Private, fenced backyard is no-maintenance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4734 Doris Avenue
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - Oakhurst-Fantastic 2 Bed/1 Bath Craftsman-style Bungalow located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
8213 Wallace Glen Dr
8213 Wallace Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2000 sqft
this beautiful spacious home has 3 bedrooms 3 baths fully functional kitchen and laundry room open Airy Loft and is beautifully decorated with a modern decor theme and its 15 minutes away from anywhere you want to be
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3929 Winterfield Place - 5
3929 Winterfield Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
849 sqft
Newly Remodeled Unfurnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 6 Unit Multi-Family Town home, Coin operated laundry facility, Includes water & Sewer,
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1034 Norland Road
1034 Norland Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch located in Eastway Park! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, one car carport.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
923 Eaglewood Avenue
923 Eaglewood Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1352 sqft
3 Bedroom, All Brick, In Parkview East! Available Today! - Stunning brick ranch sits on quiet hill in serene neighborhood. This home is located in between Monroe and Independence so convenience to stores, highway, restaurants and more is great.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8339 Mission Hills Road
8339 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1763 sqft
Amazing Charlotte Home in Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6740 Marlbrook Drive
6740 Marlbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1604 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Wood Laminate Flooring Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Woodhill Ln.
1520 Woodhill Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Completely Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sheffield Park in Charlotte, NC - Completely renovated! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Sheffield Park. Brand new stainless steal appliance, new bath, new kitchen with Granite Counter tops. A Must See.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4501 Central Ave - 8
4501 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom Free Cable and WIFI!!!!! Monthly Lease
