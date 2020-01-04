All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5301 Amity Springs Drive

5301 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
- Desirable end unit: Fresh Paint. Condo complex with a pool and tennis court.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5301 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5301 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Amity Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5301 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5301 Amity Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5301 Amity Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5301 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5301 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Amity Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
