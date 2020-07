Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar guest parking hot tub media room package receiving trash valet yoga

Introducing 5115 Park Place Apartments, Charlotte's premier apartment community. Experience a new standard in North Carolina living with our brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes, exceptional interior features, unmatched amenity spaces and convenient access to everything in and around the Montford Park neighborhood. Take a morning jog around Marion Diehl Park, grab a bite at Portofino's Italian Restaurant, or enjoy an afternoon of shopping at the upscale SouthPark Mall. Just off Park Road, we are also just minutes from the UNC Charlotte Center City Campus and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Expect the unexpected at the new 5115 Park Place Apartments.