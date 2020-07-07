Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3254 SUNSET Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3254 SUNSET Drive
3254 Sunset Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3254 Sunset Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific Rental Unit in Charming Sedgefield. Great Neighbors, Quiet Streets, Excellent Location. Freshly Painted, Beautiful Hardwood Floors With Wonderful Natural Lighting
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have any available units?
3254 SUNSET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3254 SUNSET Drive have?
Some of 3254 SUNSET Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3254 SUNSET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3254 SUNSET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 SUNSET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3254 SUNSET Drive offers parking.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have a pool?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have accessible units?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 SUNSET Drive has units with dishwashers.
