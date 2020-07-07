All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3254 SUNSET Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3254 SUNSET Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

3254 SUNSET Drive

3254 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3254 Sunset Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific Rental Unit in Charming Sedgefield. Great Neighbors, Quiet Streets, Excellent Location. Freshly Painted, Beautiful Hardwood Floors With Wonderful Natural Lighting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have any available units?
3254 SUNSET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 SUNSET Drive have?
Some of 3254 SUNSET Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 SUNSET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3254 SUNSET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 SUNSET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3254 SUNSET Drive offers parking.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have a pool?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have accessible units?
No, 3254 SUNSET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 SUNSET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 SUNSET Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte