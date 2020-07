Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse dog park pool table

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Sawyer Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte. Inside the energy of a new town center, here, modern living spaces, dining and shopping are tied together by a sense of community. With a demonstration kitchen, garden, outdoor cooking and dining areas for community use, The Sawyer Providence Farm has a distinct urban vibe that redefines farm living. Welcome to Charlotte's only community designed to celebrate food, family and friends.