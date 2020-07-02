Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3116 Dunn Avenue
3116 Dunn Avenue
3116 Dunn Avenue
Location
3116 Dunn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 miles to uptown, perfect location, easy access, quiet area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3116 Dunn Avenue have any available units?
3116 Dunn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3116 Dunn Avenue have?
Some of 3116 Dunn Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3116 Dunn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Dunn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Dunn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Dunn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3116 Dunn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Dunn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3116 Dunn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Dunn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Dunn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3116 Dunn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Dunn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3116 Dunn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Dunn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Dunn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
