Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2946 Shady Lane

2946 Shady Lane
Location

2946 Shady Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 Shady Lane have any available units?
2946 Shady Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2946 Shady Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Shady Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Shady Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2946 Shady Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2946 Shady Lane offer parking?
No, 2946 Shady Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2946 Shady Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 Shady Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Shady Lane have a pool?
No, 2946 Shady Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2946 Shady Lane have accessible units?
No, 2946 Shady Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Shady Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 Shady Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 Shady Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2946 Shady Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
