Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving coffee bar fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live at the junction of contemporary luxury and timeless style when you rent a home in this sophisticated community of apartments in Charlotte's trendy South End. Junction 1504 allows residents to immerse themselves in glitzy surroundings yet retreat to a quiet park-like setting when returning home. With a wide selection of spacious homes situated in the city's most vibrant area, this pet-friendly community promises to deliver an upscale living experience unlike anything else in The Queen City. Discover your next home at Junction 1504 today.