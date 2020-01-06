Amenities

Your house hunting decision has just gotten easier! This adorable home has been updated to appeal to all who are looking for a quality house to make their home. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen includes an appliance package and contemporary counter tops. The bedrooms feature plush carpeting which will complement any style of furnishings so decorating this lovely home will be a breeze. In addition to all this, the fenced backyard features an open deck so all can enjoy the outdoors. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call the address at 2940 Ross Avenue, in Charlotte, your next home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.