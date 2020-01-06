All apartments in Charlotte
2940 Ross Avenue

2940 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Ross Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your house hunting decision has just gotten easier! This adorable home has been updated to appeal to all who are looking for a quality house to make their home. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen includes an appliance package and contemporary counter tops. The bedrooms feature plush carpeting which will complement any style of furnishings so decorating this lovely home will be a breeze. In addition to all this, the fenced backyard features an open deck so all can enjoy the outdoors. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call the address at 2940 Ross Avenue, in Charlotte, your next home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Ross Avenue have any available units?
2940 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 2940 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Ross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Ross Avenue offer parking?
No, 2940 Ross Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 2940 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2940 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Ross Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
