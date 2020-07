Gateway West

Amenities

Enjoy breathtaking skyline views of Charlotte from the comfort of your spacious trendy home! We have a 24 hour fitness facility with a yoga and spin room, a year round heated salt water pool with an incredible city/skyline view, an exclusive private theater room, demonstration kitchen with Viking Appliances and community video feed, premiere fire pits and water features, entertainment lounge with billiards and more!! We are a pet friendly community, have an exciting pet park and are one of the few communities in Charlotte to offer an automated pet washing station called the K9000. This state of the art machine provides shampoo, a flea and tick treatment, conditioner, a rinse and a blow dry for your pet! All of our homes include a full size washer/dryer, stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath area, a dark wood style flooring in the kitchen and entranceways. Please call our leasing office for more details.