Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2525 Bay Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2525 Bay Street

2525 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Bay Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Chantilly -

(RLNE3433849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Bay Street have any available units?
2525 Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Bay Street have?
Some of 2525 Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2525 Bay Street offer parking?
No, 2525 Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Bay Street have a pool?
No, 2525 Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 2525 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Bay Street has units with dishwashers.

