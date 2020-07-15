Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby

Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte. Luxuriously RENOVATED kitchens feature espresso cabinetry, granite counters with tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances; refreshed baths include new vanities, flooring, and bath hardware. Other exceptional upgrades include modern lighting, 2" designer blinds, and available wood plank style floors. Outstanding amenities include a 24-hour clubhouse with cardio/strength fitness center with LifeFitness equipment; media/Wi-Fi lounge with Mac/PCs; and media room with TV wall. Outside enjoy the poolside summerhouse with fireplace/TV/grills, fire pit, and dog park! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.