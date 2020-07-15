Bexley at Springs Farm.

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $200 for approved applicants; Additional one month's rent for conditional approval
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $15 monthly per pet
restrictions: There is a 100 lbs combined weight limit for 1st floor homes and a 50 lbs combined weight limit for 2nd and 3rd floor homes. Any dog that looks like a restricted breed or that is mixed with any portion of those breeds is also prohibited. Rottweiler, chow, pitbull, doberman pinscher, american bulldog, bull terrier, staffordshire terrier, bullmastiff, cane corso, boerboel, dogo argentino.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: Cats legal to the state