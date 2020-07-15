All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Bexley at Springs Farm

3300 Open Field Lane · (833) 988-3234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 536 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1236 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 938 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 1219 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley at Springs Farm.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte. Luxuriously RENOVATED kitchens feature espresso cabinetry, granite counters with tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances; refreshed baths include new vanities, flooring, and bath hardware. Other exceptional upgrades include modern lighting, 2" designer blinds, and available wood plank style floors. Outstanding amenities include a 24-hour clubhouse with cardio/strength fitness center with LifeFitness equipment; media/Wi-Fi lounge with Mac/PCs; and media room with TV wall. Outside enjoy the poolside summerhouse with fireplace/TV/grills, fire pit, and dog park! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $200 for approved applicants; Additional one month's rent for conditional approval
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $15 monthly per pet
restrictions: There is a 100 lbs combined weight limit for 1st floor homes and a 50 lbs combined weight limit for 2nd and 3rd floor homes. Any dog that looks like a restricted breed or that is mixed with any portion of those breeds is also prohibited. Rottweiler, chow, pitbull, doberman pinscher, american bulldog, bull terrier, staffordshire terrier, bullmastiff, cane corso, boerboel, dogo argentino.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: Cats legal to the state
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bexley at Springs Farm have any available units?
Bexley at Springs Farm has 12 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley at Springs Farm have?
Some of Bexley at Springs Farm's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley at Springs Farm currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley at Springs Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley at Springs Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley at Springs Farm is pet friendly.
Does Bexley at Springs Farm offer parking?
Yes, Bexley at Springs Farm offers parking.
Does Bexley at Springs Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bexley at Springs Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley at Springs Farm have a pool?
Yes, Bexley at Springs Farm has a pool.
Does Bexley at Springs Farm have accessible units?
Yes, Bexley at Springs Farm has accessible units.
Does Bexley at Springs Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bexley at Springs Farm has units with dishwashers.

