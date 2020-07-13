All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

M Station

Open Now until 6pm
6215 Forest Way Dr · (704) 251-6428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from M Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
basketball court
conference room
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
courtyard
elevator
game room
green community
parking
playground
pool table
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. M Station is the centerpiece of Meridian Place and will be comprised of 260 apartment homes. A variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans with condo-style finishes such as granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and designer lighting are just a few examples. All apartment homes will come equipped with washers and dryers. Personal outdoor patio space will also be available. Residents will feel like they are on vacation every day with an amenity package that includes, a nicely equipped fitness center, a cyber cafe/club room, a billards area, and a lavish pool and sundeck. M Stations central plaza will offer a fire pit for gatherings year round, and the shops, cafes and plazas that will be a part of Meridian Place will offer convenient amenities without having to leave the community. M Stations distinctive ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for the 1st pet, $150 for the second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: No monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other.
Storage Details: Storage unit: contact leasing office for pricing information

Frequently Asked Questions

Does M Station have any available units?
M Station has 27 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does M Station have?
Some of M Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is M Station currently offering any rent specials?
M Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is M Station pet-friendly?
Yes, M Station is pet friendly.
Does M Station offer parking?
Yes, M Station offers parking.
Does M Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, M Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does M Station have a pool?
Yes, M Station has a pool.
Does M Station have accessible units?
No, M Station does not have accessible units.
Does M Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, M Station has units with dishwashers.

