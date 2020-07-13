Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access basketball court conference room coffee bar community garden concierge courtyard elevator game room green community parking playground pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving sauna tennis court

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. M Station is the centerpiece of Meridian Place and will be comprised of 260 apartment homes. A variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans with condo-style finishes such as granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and designer lighting are just a few examples. All apartment homes will come equipped with washers and dryers. Personal outdoor patio space will also be available. Residents will feel like they are on vacation every day with an amenity package that includes, a nicely equipped fitness center, a cyber cafe/club room, a billards area, and a lavish pool and sundeck. M Stations central plaza will offer a fire pit for gatherings year round, and the shops, cafes and plazas that will be a part of Meridian Place will offer convenient amenities without having to leave the community. M Stations distinctive ...