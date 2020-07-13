Amenities
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. M Station is the centerpiece of Meridian Place and will be comprised of 260 apartment homes. A variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans with condo-style finishes such as granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and designer lighting are just a few examples. All apartment homes will come equipped with washers and dryers. Personal outdoor patio space will also be available. Residents will feel like they are on vacation every day with an amenity package that includes, a nicely equipped fitness center, a cyber cafe/club room, a billards area, and a lavish pool and sundeck. M Stations central plaza will offer a fire pit for gatherings year round, and the shops, cafes and plazas that will be a part of Meridian Place will offer convenient amenities without having to leave the community. M Stations distinctive ...