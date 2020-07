Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed elevator garage bike storage coffee bar fire pit game room guest parking internet access pool table trash valet

We are no accepting in-person tours via schedule appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! All the luster of SouthPark. All the comfort of home – Lennox SouthPark offers an impeccable design and an unrivaled SouthPark locale, our Charlotte, NC apartments for rent surround you with refined dining, shopping and amenities. Georgetown inspired apartment homes overlooking a rich streetscape are complimented by intriguing terraces in keeping with this cosmopolitan setting. Terrace amenities include a saltwater pool, dog park, fountain terrace, and courtyards with games for gathering and relaxing. Of course, there is the finely-equipped fitness center and covered parking convenient to each building residence. Lennox SouthPark– Refinement Realized.