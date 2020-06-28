Rent Calculator
234 S Laurel Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 10
234 S Laurel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
234 South Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 S Laurel Avenue have any available units?
234 S Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 234 S Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 S Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 S Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 234 S Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 234 S Laurel Avenue offer parking?
No, 234 S Laurel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 234 S Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 S Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 S Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 234 S Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 234 S Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 S Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 S Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 S Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 S Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 S Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
