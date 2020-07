Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range hardwood floors bathtub cable included extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill package receiving tennis court trash valet accessible garage coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services. Located just 20 minutes from vibrant Uptown Charlotte and upscale SouthPark, Sycamore at Tyvola provides a one-of-a-kind lifestyle, designed with luxury, leisure and privacy in mind.