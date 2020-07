Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga cats allowed coffee bar green community pool table racquetball court internet access nest technology

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome Home to Element Ballantyne, a premier apartment community located within the enviable address of the Ballantyne area of Charlotte. Element Ballantyne offers signature one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our homes offer many accommodating features including: sunrooms, espresso cabinetry with granite countertops, wood-inspired plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, roman tubs and washer and dryers in every home. We invite you to escape to your quiet retreat or enjoy easy access to the shopping, dining and entertainment that Ballantyne has to offer.