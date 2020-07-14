All apartments in Charlotte
Cielo

4943 Park Rd · (704) 326-7437
Location

4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 451 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cielo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
golf room
internet cafe
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Freshly planted in SouthPark, Cielo is within walking distance of popular Montford Drive and offers a 100% smoke-free, eco-friendly atmosphere. Extravagant interiors include kitchens with stainless steel Energy Star appliances with glass-top stove, modern flat panel cabinetry, and granite countertops. Full-size front-load washer/dryer included! Ask about our loft options featuring floor-to-ceiling windows! Extravagant community amenities include a lavish courtyard with saltwater pool, 24-hour cardio/strength fitness center with LifeFitness cardio equipment; 24-hour Wi-Fi lounges with Starbucks coffee bar; new & improved 24-hour media and Wi-Fi lounge, game room, and lobby! At Cielo, the sky is the limit! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month; Pest control: $4/month; Storm water: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cielo have any available units?
Cielo has 13 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Cielo have?
Some of Cielo's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cielo pet-friendly?
Yes, Cielo is pet friendly.
Does Cielo offer parking?
Yes, Cielo offers parking.
Does Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cielo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cielo have a pool?
Yes, Cielo has a pool.
Does Cielo have accessible units?
Yes, Cielo has accessible units.
Does Cielo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cielo has units with dishwashers.
