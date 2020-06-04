All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

1949 Winsted Court · No Longer Available
Location

1949 Winsted Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Winsted Court have any available units?
1949 Winsted Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1949 Winsted Court currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Winsted Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Winsted Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 Winsted Court is pet friendly.
Does 1949 Winsted Court offer parking?
No, 1949 Winsted Court does not offer parking.
Does 1949 Winsted Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Winsted Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Winsted Court have a pool?
No, 1949 Winsted Court does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Winsted Court have accessible units?
No, 1949 Winsted Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Winsted Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Winsted Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Winsted Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 Winsted Court does not have units with air conditioning.
