harris houston
138 Apartments for rent in Harris - Houston, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
20 Units Available
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1100 sqft
Located between Highway 49 and I-485. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Residents have use of a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2254 Clonmel Place
2254 Clonmel Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1748 sqft
Great Home Located Near Shopping and More Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,748 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2421 Haybrook Lane
2421 Haybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1884 sqft
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in beautiful Neighborhood. This property offers 1,884 square feet of living space Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2900 Silkstream Lane
2900 Silkstream Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9515 University Terrace Drive
9515 University Terrace Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
UNCC Student Housing RENTAL- Naturally lit bedrooms with spacious closets. This 4 Bedroom 2 full bath condo has a Bright white kitchen w/tile backsplash opens up to dining area & living room. Elevated balcony overlooks the community.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10701 Hunters Trace Ct
10701 Hunters Trace Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Loevly home in Mallard Crossing! - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home in Mallard Crossing. Large sized living room with accented brick fireplace (Decoration Only) and vaulted ceilings. Spacious dining room for enjoyment with a sun-filled kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Harris - Houston
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
17 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2914 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy
2914 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - Property Id: 307638 *Please No Smoking *Please No Pets 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in Old Stone Crossing. Please call 571-295-6719 for information about applications and showings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11014 Derryrush Drive
11014 Derryrush Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1554 sqft
Former model 3br 2.5ba end unit townhome available for rent NOW! Located a short drive from UNCC and near 485 in highly sought after Back Creek Church neighbourhood in the Villages at Back Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5650 Berry Ridge Drive
5650 Berry Ridge Drive, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2854 sqft
Former Model Home in Community, Brick Executive Home, 5 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4010 Woolcott Avenue
4010 Woolcott Avenue, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1829 sqft
Beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision all laid out on a stunning neutral palette. Loaded with beautiful features you will appreciate.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Ogden Place
1225 Ogden Place, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Ogden Place - Property Id: 305288 UNCC Students!! Walking distance from UNCC. Why pay for parking on campus when you can walk to school and rent this amazingly priced 4 bedroom unit. The unit is upgraded and in great shape.
