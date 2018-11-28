Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1910 Birchcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1910 Birchcrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1910 Birchcrest Drive
1910 Birchcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1910 Birchcrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
- All Brick ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. FIREPLACE IS SEALED AND CANNOT BE USED.
Directions: Central Ave outbound, L-Lansdale, R-Birchcrest
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4541362)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 Birchcrest Drive have any available units?
1910 Birchcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1910 Birchcrest Drive have?
Some of 1910 Birchcrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1910 Birchcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Birchcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Birchcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Birchcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1910 Birchcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Birchcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Birchcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Birchcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Birchcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Birchcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Birchcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Birchcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Birchcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Birchcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte