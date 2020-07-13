Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access alarm system business center concierge courtyard guest parking hot tub lobby package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments ony. Our virtual tours are also available. Call to Schedule your tour today! Courtney Ridge apartments in Charlotte North Carolina offers upscale living with six distinct floor plans designed with you in mind. We are located 6 miles from Southend and Uptown. Your new home features gourmet kitchens, spacious floor plans, intrusion alarms, central heating and air conditioning, and will come equipped with a full size washer and dryer. Upgraded units are available that feature stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures and other upgrades. Residents enjoy an array of amenities including a resort style pool, sun deck with picnic area and grilling stations, health club style fitness studio and WiFi lounge with high speed internet access. We also have an off leash bark park and an on-site pet bar station. This pet friendly gated community with beautiful stone exterior finishes and acres of lush landscaping are among ...