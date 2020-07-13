All apartments in Charlotte
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln · (704) 271-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1235 · Avail. Aug 23

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 0431 · Avail. Aug 14

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 1224 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0112 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 0936 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 0518 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
alarm system
business center
concierge
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments ony. Our virtual tours are also available. Call to Schedule your tour today! Courtney Ridge apartments in Charlotte North Carolina offers upscale living with six distinct floor plans designed with you in mind. We are located 6 miles from Southend and Uptown. Your new home features gourmet kitchens, spacious floor plans, intrusion alarms, central heating and air conditioning, and will come equipped with a full size washer and dryer. Upgraded units are available that feature stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures and other upgrades. Residents enjoy an array of amenities including a resort style pool, sun deck with picnic area and grilling stations, health club style fitness studio and WiFi lounge with high speed internet access. We also have an off leash bark park and an on-site pet bar station. This pet friendly gated community with beautiful stone exterior finishes and acres of lush landscaping are among ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $0-first month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $300; admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 flat rate
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached Garages Available. Please call for details.
Storage Details: patio storage: included in selective units;storage unit $30-$75/month; detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes has 13 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
