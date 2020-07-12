/
windsor park
310 Apartments for rent in Windsor Park, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
Contact for Availability
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
From our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes to our wonderful East Charlotte location, everything about Wendover Gardens is designed to make you feel at home.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4133 Seaforth Drive
4133 Seaforth Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick ranch style home on a large lot. This conveniently located home is in a quiet neighborhood that is minutes from plaza mid-wood as well as uptown, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4501 Central Ave - 8
4501 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom Free Cable and WIFI!!!!! Monthly Lease
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Kilborne Drive
2225 Kilborne Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
634 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2225 Kilborne Drive in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4143 Firethorne Road
4143 Firethorne Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1358 sqft
Windsor Park - Stunning ranch home on quiet tree lined street. Completely updated kitchen and baths, refinished hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Large fenced yard with raised garden and beautiful curb appeal. Lawncare included. (RLNE3688832)
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here you can choose between our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as our spacious 2 bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1067 sqft
Summit on Central, located in the upbeat neighborhood of Plaza Midwood, offers newly renovated apartments homes that feature upscale finishes for a price that you wont find elsewhere! Youll live in a prime location of Charlotte, as our community is
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
939 sqft
Trendy apartments with modern decor located in the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood. Historic setting surrounded by art galleries, international restaurants and specialty shops. Apartments available with air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
Rosecroft Apartments is a 60 unit community sitting on 3.7 acres centrally located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was built in 2003 with 9ft ceilings and modern floorplans of large 2 and 3 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
3164 Central Avenue
3164 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo conveniently located on Central Avenue, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, laundry hookups, breakfast bar and walk in closets. Kitchen features a ceiling fan and pantry. Balcony off the living room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5626 Amity Springs Drive
5626 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Quaint condo located in the community of Firethorne, located just steps away from the community pool/clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4604 Gaynelle Drive
4604 Gaynelle Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1890 sqft
Lots of room in this Two Story / Attached Garage Home, Open Floor Plan w/ 2 Entertaining Spaces: A Formal Living Room AND Family Room that Opens to Kitchen + A Bonus Room off Kitchen that can be used as a Bedroom, Office, or Den + a "Huge" Master
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3929 Winterfield Place - 5
3929 Winterfield Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
849 sqft
Newly Remodeled Unfurnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 6 Unit Multi-Family Town home, Coin operated laundry facility, Includes water & Sewer,
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6119 Windsor Gate Lane
6119 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
All laminate flooring downstairs with a half bath and washer/dryer hook ups. Great room, dining and kitchen open up to a private back yard. Upstairs has 1 bedroom with a loft that could be used as second bedroom, owner will partition it off.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1034 Norland Road
1034 Norland Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch located in Eastway Park! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, one car carport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4811 Spring Lake Dr #A
4811 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
4811 Spring Lake Drive #A - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Spring Lake. Main floor unit has great walk out patio. Condo has all new LVP flooring - NO CARPET! Water included, washer/dryer hookup in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1518 Wembley Dr.
1518 Wembley Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1093 sqft
** APPLICATION RECEIVED STATUS ** Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded w/ upgrades & features.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4604 Coronado Dr
4604 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1163 sqft
Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725 Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Woodhill Ln.
1520 Woodhill Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Completely Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sheffield Park in Charlotte, NC - Completely renovated! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Sheffield Park. Brand new stainless steal appliance, new bath, new kitchen with Granite Counter tops. A Must See.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
5107 Glenview Court
5107 Glenview Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
893 sqft
RANCH 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Ready for You! Beautiful renovations throughout with stunning fixtures, lovely flooring, walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Kitchen has a large butcher block island/bar, granite counter tops and subway tile back splash.
