Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1735 Academy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1735 Academy Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1735 Academy Street
1735 Academy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1735 Academy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Close to the North rail line. Range, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Connections, Hardwood Floors (tenant to provide own window a/c)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1735 Academy Street have any available units?
1735 Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1735 Academy Street have?
Some of 1735 Academy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1735 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Academy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Academy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Academy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1735 Academy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Academy Street does offer parking.
Does 1735 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte