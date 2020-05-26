All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1735 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Academy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Close to the North rail line. Range, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Connections, Hardwood Floors (tenant to provide own window a/c)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Academy Street have any available units?
1735 Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Academy Street have?
Some of 1735 Academy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Academy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Academy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Academy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1735 Academy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Academy Street does offer parking.
Does 1735 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
