Charlotte, NC
1600 Katherine Kiker Road
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

1600 Katherine Kiker Road

1600 Katherine Kiker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Katherine Kiker Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Katherine Kiker Road have any available units?
1600 Katherine Kiker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1600 Katherine Kiker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Katherine Kiker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Katherine Kiker Road pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Katherine Kiker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1600 Katherine Kiker Road offer parking?
No, 1600 Katherine Kiker Road does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Katherine Kiker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Katherine Kiker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Katherine Kiker Road have a pool?
No, 1600 Katherine Kiker Road does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Katherine Kiker Road have accessible units?
No, 1600 Katherine Kiker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Katherine Kiker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Katherine Kiker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Katherine Kiker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Katherine Kiker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
