newell
177 Apartments for rent in Newell, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
57 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11014 Derryrush Drive
11014 Derryrush Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1554 sqft
Former model 3br 2.5ba end unit townhome available for rent NOW! Located a short drive from UNCC and near 485 in highly sought after Back Creek Church neighbourhood in the Villages at Back Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
10921 Chelsea Garden Court
10921 Chelsea Garden Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2054 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in the University Area. Home has formal living room, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer are all included.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1781 Forest Side Lane
1781 Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1361 sqft
Beautiful End-Unit in University Heights, Updated, Very Clean and Nice, Move-In Ready Today! Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout, Updated Fixtures with Stainless Steel Appliances, 2-Story Great
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1
5005 Spring Arbor Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1578 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in super convenient location!!!Offering luxury at an affordable price. This beautiful piece of luxury is loaded with stunning features.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1722 Forest Side Lane
1722 Forest, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1086 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home in great location. Open great room and kitchen. Kitchen has range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Privacy fenced patio area off of great room. Two master suites upstairs.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1911 Galardia Road
1911 Galardia Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
2076 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1786 Forest Side Lane
1786 Forest, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Reduced Rent Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome Near UNCC Area - Beautiful well maintained towhome with stainless steel appliances this home is in immaculate condition.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9720 Hanberry Boulevard
9720 Hanberry Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
2020 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Katherine Kiker Road
1600 Katherine Kiker Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1728 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1947 Forest Side Lane
1947 Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1579 sqft
1947 Forest Side Lane Available 08/01/20 1947 Forest Side Lane, Charlotte NC 28213 - AVAILABLE 8-1-20 University Heights 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch-style house with great access to I-485, UNCC, restaurants, shopping, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Newell
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
20 Units Available
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1100 sqft
Located between Highway 49 and I-485. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Residents have use of a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2914 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy
2914 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - Property Id: 307638 *Please No Smoking *Please No Pets 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in Old Stone Crossing. Please call 571-295-6719 for information about applications and showings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6809 Cardigan Avenue
6809 Cardigan Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1622 sqft
Cozy Split-Level Home Close to Viewmont Park Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2254 Clonmel Place
2254 Clonmel Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1748 sqft
Great Home Located Near Shopping and More Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,748 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7503 Misty View Court
7503 Misty View Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1576 sqft
7503 Misty View Court Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home in Herons Pond!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the Herons Pond subdivision. There is an open kitchen/dining room space that offers lots of cabinet storage.
