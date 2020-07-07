All apartments in Charlotte
1207 E. 34th Street
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:03 PM

1207 E. 34th Street

1207 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1207 East 34th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE***
Recently remodeled kitchen and refinished hardwood floors. 10 ft. ceilings, fenced yard, large front porch. Close to Uptown and North Davidson Street entertainment district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 E. 34th Street have any available units?
1207 E. 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 E. 34th Street have?
Some of 1207 E. 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 E. 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 E. 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 E. 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 E. 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street offer parking?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have a pool?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

