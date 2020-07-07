1207 East 34th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205 North Charlotte
***PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE*** Recently remodeled kitchen and refinished hardwood floors. 10 ft. ceilings, fenced yard, large front porch. Close to Uptown and North Davidson Street entertainment district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have any available units?
1207 E. 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 E. 34th Street have?
Some of 1207 E. 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 E. 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 E. 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 E. 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 E. 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street offer parking?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have a pool?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 E. 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 E. 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
