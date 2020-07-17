All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct

11933 Elizabeth Madison Court · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11933 Elizabeth Madison Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**NOTE: This property is not furnished! New pictures COMING SOON.

This town home is located in the highly sought-after Ballantyne area!

The open floor plan provides 3 spacious bedrooms, a great room and breakfast area. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite counters, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and abundant storage space. The master suite boasts a private bath with a tile-surrounded garden tub. Other features include a laundry room and a two-car garage.

Sorry, no pets.

Conveniently located near I-485 and I-77 for easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment!

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct have any available units?
11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct have?
Some of 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct offers parking.
Does 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct have a pool?
No, 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct have accessible units?
No, 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
