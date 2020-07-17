11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel bathtub

**NOTE: This property is not furnished! New pictures COMING SOON.



This town home is located in the highly sought-after Ballantyne area!



The open floor plan provides 3 spacious bedrooms, a great room and breakfast area. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite counters, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and abundant storage space. The master suite boasts a private bath with a tile-surrounded garden tub. Other features include a laundry room and a two-car garage.



Sorry, no pets.



Conveniently located near I-485 and I-77 for easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment!



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**