Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge dog park on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed

Meticulously designed to offer an elevated lifestyle unlike any other, Draper Place introduces a transitional design that thoughtfully blends the historical context of Charlotte's coveted Elizabeth neighborhood with all the essentials of today's modern home. Expansive floor plans ranging from 1,569 to 2,372 sq. ft frame curated designer touches include 10-foot ceilings adorned with custom crown molding punctuated by sweeping 8-foot interior doors, 42-inch kitchen cabinets draped in Calacatta quartz and state-of-the-art appliances, including a 6-burner gas range. We know life extends outdoors so we've created cozy private and community living spaces to extend what's within your spacious apartment home. This is Charlotte living at its finest.