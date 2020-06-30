All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
11829 Long Forest Drive
11829 Long Forest Drive

11829 Long Forest Drive
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

11829 Long Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 Long Forest Drive have any available units?
11829 Long Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11829 Long Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Long Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Long Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11829 Long Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11829 Long Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 11829 Long Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11829 Long Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11829 Long Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Long Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 11829 Long Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11829 Long Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 11829 Long Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Long Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11829 Long Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11829 Long Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11829 Long Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

