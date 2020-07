The Avant at Steele Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage online portal cats allowed internet access

Located conveniently to I-485 and I-77, Avant at Steele Creek offers a premiere destination in Southwest Charlotte, North Carolina. Our vast range of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes feature stylish touches including white cabinets, crown molding, 9 ft. ceilings and spacious open living spaces. Our apartment features are only matched by our community amenities. Relax at one of our two refreshing pools, grill out at one of the picnic areas or visit with neighbors in the comfort of the beautiful clubhouse. Avant places you in the best location in Southwest Charlotte, so you are away from the city but still just a short drive away. Within our location prepare to be situated close to entertainment, 4 Miles from Lake Wylie, 6 Miles from Charlotte Premium Outlets and just a walk away from Rivergate Parkway Shopping, and work. With all of our apartment lifestyle benefits we offer, it makes sense to make Avant at Steele Creek your next home!