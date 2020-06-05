All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Link Apartments Montford

1606 Abbey Place · (704) 413-3649
Rent Special
Up to two months free! Limited time. Restrictions may apply. Contact us for details.
Location

1606 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 454 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 340 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 277 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

See 86+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 474 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

See 45+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Link Apartments Montford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes. A stunning new apartment community located in an exceptional location. Our community provides its residents a wide selection of apartment homes that feature exclusive community & household amenities like granite countertops, Energy-Star appliances, & wood style plank flooring.Come take a dip in our refreshing saltwater pool or choose to swim in our lap pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion, & hang out by our outdoor fire pit. Or, store and repair your bike in our state-of-the-art cycle center. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure your comfort and fun.Go take a look at our photo gallery & schedule your appointment or drop by and contact us today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Link Apartments Montford have any available units?
Link Apartments Montford has 137 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Link Apartments Montford have?
Some of Link Apartments Montford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Link Apartments Montford currently offering any rent specials?
Link Apartments Montford is offering the following rent specials: Up to two months free! Limited time. Restrictions may apply. Contact us for details.
Is Link Apartments Montford pet-friendly?
Yes, Link Apartments Montford is pet friendly.
Does Link Apartments Montford offer parking?
Yes, Link Apartments Montford offers parking.
Does Link Apartments Montford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Link Apartments Montford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Link Apartments Montford have a pool?
Yes, Link Apartments Montford has a pool.
Does Link Apartments Montford have accessible units?
No, Link Apartments Montford does not have accessible units.
Does Link Apartments Montford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Link Apartments Montford has units with dishwashers.
