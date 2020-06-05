Link Apartments Montford

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes. A stunning new apartment community located in an exceptional location. Our community provides its residents a wide selection of apartment homes that feature exclusive community & household amenities like granite countertops, Energy-Star appliances, & wood style plank flooring.Come take a dip in our refreshing saltwater pool or choose to swim in our lap pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion, & hang out by our outdoor fire pit. Or, store and repair your bike in our state-of-the-art cycle center. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure your comfort and fun.Go take a look at our photo gallery & schedule your appointment or drop by and contact us today to schedule your personal tour!