Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

10418 Grand Fir Road

10418 Grand Fir Road
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10418 Grand Fir Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10418 Grand Fir Road Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,649

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,668 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5903633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10418 Grand Fir Road have any available units?
10418 Grand Fir Road has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10418 Grand Fir Road have?
Some of 10418 Grand Fir Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 Grand Fir Road currently offering any rent specials?
10418 Grand Fir Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 Grand Fir Road pet-friendly?
No, 10418 Grand Fir Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10418 Grand Fir Road offer parking?
Yes, 10418 Grand Fir Road offers parking.
Does 10418 Grand Fir Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10418 Grand Fir Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 Grand Fir Road have a pool?
Yes, 10418 Grand Fir Road has a pool.
Does 10418 Grand Fir Road have accessible units?
No, 10418 Grand Fir Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 Grand Fir Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10418 Grand Fir Road has units with dishwashers.
